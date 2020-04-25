 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Villagers sow highland barley seeds in fields with agricultural machinery in Lhasa, Tibet

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

Photo taken on April 22, 2020 shows highland barley seeds which villagers are sowing in the fields in Chabalang Village of Quxu County in Lhasa, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

