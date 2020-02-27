Vinicius Junior says referees are biased against Real Madrid after Man City defeat

Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Manchester City in a pulsating Champions League clash at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has accused referee Daniele Orsato of being biased towards Manchester City in their Champions League clash at the Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola’s men came from behind to secure an impressive 2-1 win on Wednesday night in the last 16, first leg showdown.

Real took the lead through Isco, before City hit back with two goals in five second half minutes to seize control of the tie.

Gabriel Jesus headed City’s equaliser before substitute Raheem Sterling was tripped by Dani Carvajal to earn a penalty which Kevin De Bruyne converted from the spot.

Real finished the game with 10 men after captain Sergio Ramos was shown a straight red card for hauling down Jesus and will now miss the return leg at the Etihad next month.

Vinicius claims Jesus fouled Ramos in the build-up to City’s equaliser – and is convinced referees have it in for Real because of all the success they’ve had.

The Brazilian teenager said: “Everyone knows it is a foul. He (Jesus) did the same as I had done on (Riyad) Mahrez in the first half.

“He (Orsato) has the VAR, but he didn’t look at it. They always blow against us. It’s the same in every game. Always, always, they always come here and blow against us.

“It was a foul, definitely. Every game, they blow the same way (against us). It’s not normal.

“We didn’t collapse physically. Gabriel Jesus commits a foul on the first goal.

“We’re the best team, with the most league titles, the most Champions League titles, so it is always going to be like that.”