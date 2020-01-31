Violence between two armed groups in CAR leaves dozens dead

BANGUI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Dozens of people have been killed in recent clashes between two armed groups in Bria, a city in eastern Central African Republic (CAR), according to local sources.

The fighting started on Saturday evening following the assassination of a member of the Popular Front for the Renaissance of the Central African Republic (better konwn as its French acronym FPRC) by members of the Central African Liberators for Justice Movement (better konwn as its French acronym MLCJ), according to local sources.

Since Monday, local authorities have started mediations, but the tensions remain high. It is difficult to have a more accurate total death toll at the moment, according to local sources.

The two organizations also fought in the city of Birao earlier last week, killing at least 14 people and injuring 20 others, according to local sources contacted by Xinhua.

The FPRC and the MLCJ are both signatories to a peace agreement on February 6, 2019.

Denouncing the violence in Birao, the CAR government asked the guarantors and facilitators of the agreement to take necessary measures to punish those who violate the agreement.