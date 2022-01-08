Violence in Kazakhstan is condemned by the EU’s foreign policy chief.

The EU’s top diplomat condemns the violence in Kazakhstan.

Josep Borrell offers the bloc’s assistance in resolving conflicts and urges governments to uphold human rights.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

On Saturday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the violence in Kazakhstan and offered assistance in reaching a peaceful resolution.

In a statement issued on behalf of the European Union, Borrell expressed his concerns about the situation in Kazakhstan.

“We deeply regret the loss of life and strongly condemn the widespread acts of violence,” he said, emphasizing the importance of avoiding further escalation, incitement to violence, and exploitation of the unrest.

Borrell stated that the EU was ready to help and referred to Kazakhstan as an “important partner” of the EU.

He urged Kazakhstan’s authorities to uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms, emphasizing that “outside military support should respect Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and independence.”

In the last week, protests against rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have devolved into massive riots across Kazakhstan.

During the ongoing violence, 18 security officers and 26 protesters were killed, according to the Kazakhstan Interior Ministry, and 4,266 people have been detained, including nationals from neighboring countries.