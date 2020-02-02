Violent brawl kicks off at Lighthouse Hotel in Ulverstone, Tasmania

Pool cues, balls and chairs were all thrown around a pub after a violent brawl turned feral.

Around a dozen men were involved in the scuffle at the Lighthouse Hotel in Ulverstone, in northern Tasmania on January 17.

CCTV from the pub was released before going viral on social media showing punches and kicks being thrown and one man sporting a very unusual haircut.

The five minute long footage ended up with many of the group spilling out onto the street while others tried to break up the fight.

‘Pub brawl Tassie style!’ someone wrote after sharing the video online.

‘Features include – Best Mullet ever – Coward Punches – Chairs thrown – 8ball throwing – Pool cues and more.’

The brawl began after a man punched another in the head, before he fell to the ground.

A few minutes later the fight kicked off again after another man started to throw one of the balls from the pool table.

Nearly everyone in the bar joined in throwing punches and shoving one another to the floor.

One man suffered a blow to his face so hard he was knocked to the ground and struggled to stand up.

Another man came running in before swinging a pool cue over another’s head.

After the fight spilled out onto the street one man was repeatedly punched in his face until he was unable to get off the ground.

After the fight ended a chair and broken bottles were seen sprawled across the street.

In the wake of the violent brawl the hotel issued a statement online.

‘We are aware there is some disturbing pictures circulating of an incident at the Lighthouse and would like to say the following: We take the safety and security of our patrons and staff very seriously,’ they wrote on Facebook.

‘While there was an incident, it is isolated and out of character for our operations, but as a result we have reviewed our security arrangements.

‘We also immediately contacted police, who are investigating and so we have no further comment at this stage.’

Police were called to the pub around 8.45pm.

They said there had been a number of assaults and broken windows and other items had been damaged.

Police are still investigating the cause of the brawl and are working to identify those involved.

No arrests have been made.