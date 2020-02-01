‘Violent masturbator’ on the run in Sydney

A pair of women have described their horror after a man allegedly sprang out in front of them from behind bushes and began ‘violently masturbating’.

The man allegedly committed the lewd act as a new mum and her friend were walking to their car at Wattamolla beach in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, on Thursday afternoon.

‘He was violently masturbating at us,’ she told 7News.

‘We yelled at him and tried to take a video to pass along to police, he wasn’t fazed at all and continued going at it while staring at us and following us on the track.’

Police said they are investigating ‘an act of indecency’ at the swimming spot.

The male has been described as a caucasian about 30-40 years old, and was wearing a khaki hat with a black flap, khaki shirt and khaki boots.

Meanwhile another report has emerged of a second incident around the Cronulla Shire several hours later, involving a different person.

Investigations are underway into an incident at the Salmon Haul Reserve at Cronulla between 7 and 8pm on Thursday night.

A man allegedly exposed himself to a woman before running away.

The woman posted about the incident on Facebook, saying she was sickened to think the man had allegedly been watching her.

‘Be careful ladies and think twice before swimming there alone or at night! And trust your intuition if you see something weird,’ she wrote.

The man is described as a caucasian male, about 20 years old, who is tall and skinny, with dark short hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt and blue and white shorts.