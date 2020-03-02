Infosurhoy

Vipers pound Defenders for first XFL win

The Tampa Bay Vipers rode their run game to their first-ever XFL win on Sunday, handing the visiting DC Defenders a second straight blowout defeat in a 25-0 rout in Tampa, Fla.

The Vipers (1-3) got 100-yard games from running backs De’Veon Smith (24 carries for 122 yards) and Jacques Patrick (21 for 108 with a touchdown). Quarterback Taylor Cornelius went 24 of 31 for 211 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding four carries for 36 yards and a score.

Quarterback Cardale Jones continued to struggle for the Defenders (2-2), who lost 38-9 at Los Angeles last week. After throwing four interceptions in the previous loss, Jones finished Sunday 9 of 22 for 72 yards with an interception.

The Vipers outgained the Defenders 477 to 107 and had 29 first downs to DC’s six.

