Virgil Abloh, the designer of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, has died.

‘In terms of my art and creativity, I’ve been on this focus of getting adults to behave like children again,’ the designer once said.

Virgil Abloh, a pioneering multi-medium artist, designer, and creative, passed away at the age of 41 from a rare form of cancer.

His most notable accomplishment was becoming one of only a few black people to lead a major fashion house, following in the footsteps of Ozwald Boateng, who was named creative director of Givenchy homme in 2003.

Abloh was named artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear in 2018.

The first third of his catwalk show in Paris was walked by black models.

Attendees, including fashion students invited by Abloh himself, were given maps depicting the models’ history.

Abloh also founded and served as the creative director of the Off White streetwear label, which he launched in 2013.

Off White had made it to the finals of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers in 2015.

Jimmy Choo and Ikea, for example, collaborated with the label.

Abloh was an architect, artist, engineer, creative director, designer, and DJ, among other things.

He was born to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Nee and Eunice Abloh, in Rockford, Illinois, where his father worked as a paint factory manager and his mother, a seamstress, taught him to sew.

Abloh and his friends used to send shoe designs to Nike as teenagers, so it was only fitting that he later collaborated with Nike in 2017 to redesign some of their classic shoe silhouettes.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2003.

He also graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a master’s degree in architecture.

Abloh interned at Fendi in Rome with Kanye West in 2009.

His monthly salary for the role, according to the New York Times, was only (dollar)500 (£377).

Both men saw it as an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how a fashion house operated.

Abloh would later become the creative director of Donda, West’s creative agency, and would design several of his album covers.

Pyrex Vision, a clothing label founded by Abloh in 2012, was quickly shuttered.

He responded with a.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Obituary: Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton menswear designer