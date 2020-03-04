Virgil van Dijk caught trying not to laugh at Troy Deeney joke before Liverpool defeat

Watford pulled off a shock 3-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday to end their incredible unbeaten run – and cameras picked up Hornets’ skipper Troy Deeney sharing a joke with Virgil van Dijk in the tunnel

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has been caught on camera doing his best to stifle a chuckle after opposition captain Troy Deeney cracked a hilarious joke in the tunnel before Watford’s 3-0 win on Sunday.

The Hornets pulled off the shock of the season to completely humble the Reds last weekend as a brace from Ismaila Sarr and a Deeney strike ended Jurgen Klopp’s title chasers’ run of 44 matches unbeaten.

It seems the home club’s captain was pretty relaxed before the game though, as he joked around with his mascot and poked a little bit of fun at Van Dijk.

Cameras inside the tunnel picked up the exchange which even left the match officials grinning.

“If you had paid a bit more money, you could have been stood there next to him.,” Deeney told the mascot he was with.

The Watford ace earned huge praise from viewers on Twitter, even Liverpool fans, who hailed his sense of humour.

“Deeney loves Virg doesn’t he hahahaha always complimenting him. Decent lad,” one wrote.

A second replied to the video: “That’s when deeney knew Watford would win.”

“Not gonna lie. Deeney is funny, but why he gotta destroy my boy Lovren the next 90 minutes after this,” a third joked.

While a fourth added: “Deeney is one of the realest dude in the game.”

“VAR should had have a look on this tbh,” a fifth added hilariously.

In actual fact, you cannot pay to be for the opportunity to be a mascot with Liverpool, and simply have to be signed up to their junior membership scheme.

Meanwhile, it reportedly costs between £180-£250 for the pleasure at Watford, depending on the category (A-C) you are willing to splash out on.