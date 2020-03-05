Virgil van Dijk tipped for PFA award ahead of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Liverpool star’s Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson are among the frontrunners to win the PFA Player of the Year award this season

Virgil van Dijk deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year over his Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson this season.

That is the view of former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson, who says if the Dutchman was taken out of the team his absence would be more noticeable than that of the club captain.

Henderson has been instrumental in Liverpool’s assault on the Premier League this season and has been tipped by many for the PFA award.

The midfielder has played in 25 Premier League games so far, only missing recent games after suffering an injury in the Champions League last 16 first leg at Atletico Madrid last month.

And he is almost certain to become the first Reds captain in 30 years to lift a league title trophy aloft as Jurgen Klopp’s men sit pretty at the top of the table.

Merson reckons Henderson is one of the most improved players of recent times and deserves to be in the PFA conversation, but insists Van Dijk is his pick.

“Virgil van Dijk has to be up there. If you took him out of this team and put him in City’s team, City would win the league. If you put Henderson in City’s team, he wouldn’t even get in the team!” Merson said on Sky Sports’ The Debate .

“At the start of the season, Raheem Sterling was putting up figures that not even Messi and Ronaldo were putting up, but he’s not even a mention now.

“It’s all about the moment in time. Nobody remembers August, September and October!

“Henderson, at the start of the season, wasn’t always in the team, or was being subbed or was a sub, but I think he is a must now and has turned it around.

“He has dragged the team along when they have struggled, but for me he’s been the most improved players, and he thoroughly deserves to be up there, but for me I can’t get away from Van Dijk.”

Van Dijk nearly scooped all of the awards last season after guiding Liverpool to 97 points and a Champions League title.

He scooped the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and only came second to Lionel Messi for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award and Ballon d’Or.

The Reds are still fighting on three fronts this year and are in with a possibility of winning a Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup treble.