Virgin Atlantic extends suspension of London-Shanghai…

LONDON, Feb 6 – Virgin Atlantic has extended its suspension of daily operations to Shanghai until March 28 due to the outbreak of coronavirus and increased travel restrictions to mainland China.

It had previously suspended the flights from London Heathrow to Shanghai for two weeks from Feb. 2. On Tuesday, Britain advised that its citizens in China should leave the country if they could.

“Given this new FCO advice, the increasing entry restrictions on recent visitors to mainland China, and our rigorous focus on safety, Virgin Atlantic has opted to extend the suspension of Heathrow-Shanghai operations until March 28,” the airline said in a statement

