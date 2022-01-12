Virgin Atlantic has launched an emergency recruitment campaign to fill 400 cabin crew positions.

Virgin Atlantic has launched an urgent hiring campaign to fill 400 cabin crew positions.

Virgin Atlantic, a long-haul airline, has launched a recruitment drive to fill 400 new cabin crew positions as it battles coronavirus travel restrictions.

The positions will be filled on a six-month fixed-term basis with the possibility of an extension.

Applicants of all ages, genders, ethnicities, sexual orientations, disabilities, religions, and beliefs, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, religion, or belief, are encouraged to apply.

In addition to the incredible benefits of being able to travel the world and visit destinations such as New York City, Los Angeles, and the Caribbean on a regular basis, Virgin Atlantic cabin crew members receive regular award-winning training to support career development and opportunities in the travel industry and beyond.

Successful applicants must have a pioneering spirit, a desire to discover new places and cultures, a positive attitude, and a passion for providing each customer with thoughtful experiences.

More than 750 returning cabin crew members were placed in a holding pool after Covid-related layoffs in 2021, with another 230 expected to return in the first quarter of 2022.

For the first time in nearly two years, the airline is able to recruit externally, thanks to positive steps being taken to ease travel restrictions around the world.

“It’s the best jobs that make people fly,” said Estelle Hollingsworth, Virgin Atlantic’s chief people officer. “We couldn’t be more excited to be welcoming so many new cabin crew members to the skies with our recruitment drive.”

“We’re committed to promoting diversity both on and off the plane, so we’re looking for people from all walks of life who want to be the airline’s friendly, smiling, and professional face – with the iconic Virgin Atlantic style and flair.”

“We value diversity and individuality, and we foster an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive by encouraging all of our employees to be truly themselves at work.”

“Being a member of our incredible cabin crew is an adventure, with travel all over the world and new experiences at every stop.”

We encourage anyone interested in embarking on this exciting new career path to apply right away.”

Now is the time to apply.

Visit https:virg.inCrew/ for more information and to apply.

