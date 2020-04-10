Virgin Media Customers Can Now Access Top Sky Channel for Free Until Next Month

From now until May 9, Virgin Media customers can watch a range of top Sky channels for free, including Sky One, Sky Comedy, Sky Crime, and Sky Sports Mix.

Earlier this week, Virgin announced its that it was making some of its most popular entertainment channels free to watch, giving its customers access to 18 additional channels including Comedy Central, Discovery, Fox, and MTV until May 2. On top of that, seven of the most popular kids channels have also been made free to access, including Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Nickelodeon. The full list of Sky channels that you can peruse for free are listed below:

In other Virgin Media news, the service has just launched its Entertainment Picks for Mixit TV customers. For £10 per month, you get all the core channels plus themed add-ons like Lifestyle, Drama, Documentaries and Sport Lite. So you’ll have plenty of telly to watch during lockdown.