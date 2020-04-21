Virgin Media Drops the Price of its TV and Fibre Broadband Big Bundle Deal

Now all the big companies know you’re stuck at home, they’ve been rolling out deals on stay-at-home necessities like discounted streaming services, and broadband offers, and you should definitely be making the most of it.

Right now, Virgin Media has cut the price of its already-discounted Big Bundle, meaning it’s now £29.99 per month for 12 months rather than £38, and it’s scrapped the £35 set up fee altogether. The bundle usually costs £59 per month, with that set up fee on top, so this is a bloody bargain.

It’s a 12-month contract, so by the time the ‘usual’ price kicks in, you can always cancel, or look for a better offer. Or just be real lazy, do nothing, and start paying twice as much, but that’s your business. So what does that £30 per month get you? Download speeds of 108Mbps for a start, as well as more than 110 channels, and inclusive weekend calls to UK landlines if you still have or know someone that has such a thing.

The deal is only available until April 29, so if that takes your fancy, get yourself over to Virgin Media’s website to sign up for it while it’s ridiculously cheap. [Virgin via Trusted Reviews]