Virgin Media Is Giving Customers Even More Free Channels to While Away the Lockdown

Virgin Media just can’t stop giving customers free stuff to watch, and this time, it’s throwing in access to its ‘Get Fit Today’ app as well.

Over the past few weeks, Virgin Media has made a number of its channels free for its customers, including its most popular entertainment and kids’ channels, which are available until May 2 and April 21 respectively, as well a range of top Sky channels that will be free to watch until May 2. And now another 17 channels are joining the fray that will be available to access until May 16.

The latest list of content includes top documentary and entertainment channels like Animal Planet, History, and National Geographic, as well as shows like Shakespeare & Hathaway, Vikings, and Wicked Tuna.

Customers can also access the ‘Get Fit Today’ app for free until April 30, which features a range of workouts from Andreia Brazier, who’s a four times Fitness Model World Champion apparently. So that’s exciting if you’re looking for home workouts to do. You can check out all of the channels you can watch for free so far, and when access stops, below:

Channels available for free until May 16

Channels available until May 9

Channels available for free until May 2

Channels available for free until April 21