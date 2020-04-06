Virgin Media is Making Its Most Popular Entertainment Channels Free Until Next Month

If you’re a Virgin Media TV customer, you can now access 18 extra channels for free until May 2.

Hopping on the ‘free stuff to keep you indoors’ bandwagon, Virgin Media has announced that its TV customers will be able to watch 18 of its top entertainment channels for free until May 2. The news comes in the wake of another well-timed move that saw the company make seven of its top kids channels free for customers to watch until April 21. With schools on lockdown and parents working from home, free content to while away the hours for young and old alike is always appreciated.

You don’t have to do anything special to get access; as long as you’re a Virgin Media TV customer, just pop on the telly and you’re away. The list of channels includes Comedy Central, Discovery, Fox, and MTV, while the kids freebies include Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Nickelodeon. You can check out the full list of both below.

Channels available for free until May 2

Channels available for free until April 21