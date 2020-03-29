Virgin Postpones the Launch of its Middle-Aged Sex Cruises

The core concept behind Richard Branson’s brand new Virgin Voyages cruise line business has led to the business being shelved for a few months, as rich old people have suddenly and mysteriously gone off the idea of sitting in a confined space with thousands of other rich old people, lest they catch something significantly less treatable than chlamydia.

Virgin Voyages was supposed to launch its no-kids cruise line for the equity-burning older generation this spring, headed by a bespoke luxury ship called the Scarlet Lady. But it’s all now postponed until July 15, at least, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, as Virgin matches the rest of the cruise industry in literally abandoning all sailings for the time being, because no one wants to endure the threat of a potential 14-days of quarantine in a small room with a window the size of a phone camera, even if that’s what being on a cruise is like at the best of times.

Those already booked and sweating it can have a full refund, or change dates in return for some additional upscaling sweeteners, should the idea of sitting in a floating chain hotel with 2,770 other 67-year-olds with underlying health issues ever become the slightest bit aspirational again. [Cruise News]