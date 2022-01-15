Virginia allegedly’recruited girls for Epstein’ and’suffers false memories,’ according to Prince Andrew.

PRINCE Andrew claims that his rape accuser “suffers from false memories” and recruited girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York is fighting a sex abuse case filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre as a “private citizen” after losing his royal and military titles.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times when she was 17, claims Andrew has always denied.

Andrew was spotted with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson today, looking pensive – the first time he’s been seen since his mother, The Queen, shockingly stripped him of his royal titles.

However, after a judge denied Andrew’s request to dismiss the civil case, his lawyers have accused Ms Giuffre of assisting disgraced financier Harvey Epstein in recruiting underage girls, according to court documents filed in New York.

Ms Giuffre’s claims, according to Andrew, are “an attempt to deflect from her own participation in Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme, including by recruiting young women (including at least one 14-year-old girl) to become sexual partners for Epstein.”

And as part of his defense, his attorneys want to question Ms Giuffre’s husband and psychologist.

They have asked to speak with Dr. Judith Lightfoot about Ms Giuffre’s claims that her ordeal caused her “severe emotional distress and psychological harm.”

His lawyers also want to look at Dr Lightfoot’s medical notes from her sessions with Ms Giuffre, who is now 38, according to court documents.

“Contends that (Ms Giuffre) may suffer from false memories, as evidenced by the fact that her claims regarding her time with Epstein and the circumstances under which (Andrew) allegedly assaulted her have repeatedly changed over the years,” his legal team writes.

The duke’s lawyers also want to question her husband Robert Giuffre under oath about her “alleged childhood trauma and abuse” as well as any communication they’ve had about the civil case she filed against him.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Royal Family live blog.

Following a meeting with Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, the Queen decided to deprive Andrew of his HRH title on Wednesday.

Following a ruling by New York judge Lewis Kaplan that Andrew must face a civil trial over allegations that he sexually abused Ms Giuffre, the shocking decision was made.

Andrew’s trial as an “ordinary citizen” will now take place.

In addition, Her Majesty’s third child is no longer allowed to use the title ‘His Royal Highness,’ and his military titles have been revoked as a result of the shocking decision.

The decision to strip Andrew of his titles was reportedly influenced by Prince William…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.