Virginia downs BC for third straight win

All five starters scored in double figures as Virginia posted a 78-65 victory over Boston College on Wednesday night in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Charlottesville, Va.

Kihei Clark had 17 points and eight assists, and Braxton Key had 17 points and four blocks for the Cavaliers (18-7, 10-5 ACC). Jay Huff had 14 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three 3-pointers, and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points with four 3-pointers. Mamadi Diakite had 10 points.

The defending national champions have won three straight and six of their last seven.

Nik Popovich paced the Eagles (13-14, 7-9) with 22 points. Jay Heath added 18 points and Jairus Hamilton had 11.

Down by 14 early in the second half, Boston College trimmed the deficit to 45-39 on Hamilton’s jumper with 14:45 left.

Six straight points by Key pushed Virginia’s lead back to 51-39.

The Cavaliers led by double figures for the final 12 minutes. The lead ballooned to 70-50 on reserve Kody Stattmann’s corner 3-pointer with 5:22 remaining.

Virginia shot 68.4 percent (13 of 19) in the second half and a season-high 57.8 percent for the game, including a season-high 58.8 percent (10 of 17) from 3-point territory.

The Cavaliers improved to 14-0 when leading at halftime.

Huff scored eight of the first 10 points for Virginia, which led 13-6 before Boston College surged ahead 16-15 with a 10-2 run capped by Popovic’s second-chance layup.

It was the Eagles’ only lead of the game, as they scored only four points in the last 8:55 of the first half.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Woldetensae and Huff — the third trey of the half for each player — gave the Cavaliers a 35-23 lead at the intermission.

Woldetensae and Huff each had 11 points at the break.

Virginia salvaged a split in the season series, having fallen 60-53 on Jan. 7 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Boston College hasn’t won in Charlottesville since Feb. 26, 2011, losing their last six visits.

–Field Level Media