Virginia Giuffre praises the judge for allowing the abuse case against the royal to go forward in order to “expose the truth.”

Virginia Giuffre applauds the judge for allowing the royal abuse case to go forward in order to “expose the truth.”

Following a ruling that her case against Prince Andrew can proceed, VIRGINIA Roberts Giuffre took to Twitter to express her displeasure.

Giuffre claimed she met Prince Andrew through disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and that the royal had sex with her in a bathroom when she was 17, an allegation Prince Andrew denies.

According to a decision by Judge Lewis A Kaplan on January 12, the Duke of York will face a legal battle with Giuffre.

In a series of tweets, Giuffre said, “I’m pleased with Judge Kaplan’s ruling yesterday that allows my case against Prince Andrew to move forward.”

“I’m glad I’ll have the opportunity to keep exposing the truth, and I’m grateful to my incredible legal team.”

“Their tenacity aids me in my quest for justice against those who have wronged me and so many others.”

“It’s always been my goal to demonstrate that the wealthy and powerful are not above the law and must be held accountable.”

“I am not walking this path alone,” she concluded. “I am walking this path alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking.”

Ms Giuffre made allegations against the royal, which the royal has categorically denied.

Andrew, 61, has been dogged by her allegations since she first made them in 2011, when the now-famous photo of him with his hand around her surfaced.

His reputation is already tainted by questions about his friendship with pedophiles Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the latter of whom was recently convicted of trafficking girls for him to abuse.

He denied ever meeting her in a car-crash interview with the BBC, and if he appears in court, he will almost certainly be cross-examined under oath about that claim.

As the Queen prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, the case is a major embarrassment for the royal family.

His current predicament stems from his tumultuous friendship with pedophile Harvey Epstein, who Giuffre claims introduced her to the royal family.

Andrew’s military titles were removed from him earlier this week, according to reports.

“The Duke of York’s ­military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen with the Queen’s approval and agreement,” Buckingham Palace said in a shocking statement.

“The Duke of York will continue to refuse to perform any public functions and is defending himself as a private citizen in this case.”

It means he will lose 12 military titles that he had put on hold after stepping down from duties in November 2019 following his car-crash BBC Newsnight interview.

After Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that he must stand trial in the United States, Andrew is seeking an out-of-court settlement for Ms Giuffre.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.