Virginia Giuffre praises the judge for allowing the royal abuse case to go forward in order to “expose the truth.”

Virginia Giuffre praises the judge for allowing the abuse case against the royal to go forward in order to “expose the truth.”

Giuffre claimed that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein used her as a sex slave and introduced her to Prince Andrew.

She claims she had sex with the royal in a bathroom when she was 17 years old, which he denies.

In a series of tweets, Giuffre stated, “I’m pleased with Judge Kaplan’s ruling yesterday that allows my case against Prince Andrew to proceed.”

“I’m glad I’ll have the opportunity to keep exposing the truth, and I owe a debt of gratitude to my incredible legal team.”

“Their tenacity aids me in seeking retribution from those who have wronged me and so many others.”

“It’s always been my goal to demonstrate that the wealthy and powerful are not above the law and must be held accountable.”

“I am not walking this path alone,” she concluded, “but alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking.”

Ms Giuffre made allegations against the royal, which the royal has categorically denied.

Andrew, 61, has been dogged by her accusations since she first made them in 2011, when the now-famous photo of him with his hand around her surfaced.

His reputation is already tainted by questions about his friendship with pedophiles Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the latter of whom was recently convicted of trafficking girls for him to abuse.

He denied ever meeting her in a car-crash interview with the BBC, and if he appears in court, he will almost certainly be cross-examined about it under oath.

As the Queen prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, the case is also a major embarrassment for the royal family.

His current predicament stems from his contentious friendship with pedophile Harvey Epstein, whom Giuffre claims introduced her to the royal family.

Andrew’s military titles were stripped from him earlier this week.