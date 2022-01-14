Virginia Giuffre says she is ‘grateful for the opportunity to expose the truth’ in the Prince Andrew sexual assault trial.

Virginia Giuffre says she is ‘grateful for the opportunity to expose the truth’ in the sexual assault trial of Prince Andrew.

Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew’s accuser, has praised a judge for rejecting the royal’s attempt to dismiss her sexual assault civil lawsuit, saying she will “continue to expose the truth.”

Ms Giuffre expressed her delight at Judge Lewis Kaplan’s decision on Twitter, writing, “I’m glad I’ll have the chance to continue to expose the truth, and I’m deeply grateful to my extraordinary legal team.”

“Their tenacity aids me in my quest for justice against those who have wronged me and so many others.”

My goal has always been to demonstrate that the wealthy and powerful are not above the law, and that they must be held accountable.

“I’m not alone on this journey; I’m walking alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse and human trafficking.”

The Duke of York’s attempt to have the case brought against Jeffrey Epstein by one of his victims dismissed was unsuccessful, raising the possibility that he will face a civil trial later this year.

The duke’s lawyers argued that Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit should be dismissed at an early stage because of a (dollar)500,000 legal settlement she reached with Epstein in 2009. Judge Kaplan disagreed.

According to Ms Giuffre’s civil lawsuit, she was trafficked to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 by the late paedophile Epstein.

Prince Andrew has categorically denied the allegations, and his legal team has argued that the case is “baseless” since the first hearing.

If the trial goes ahead this autumn, the Duke may be called to testify about the heinous allegations.

Legal experts previously told me that he will almost certainly be ordered to appear in court by a judge.

The Queen has stripped the Duke of his royal titles and honorary military roles, and he will no longer style himself HRH, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Palace said in a statement on Thursday that he will not perform any royal duties and that he is defending his case “as a private citizen.”

