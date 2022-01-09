Virginia Giuffre ‘will be feeling anguish, relief, and anger’ as she awaits the outcome of the Prince Andrew case.

Virginia Giuffre says she’ll be ‘anguished, relieved, and angry’ as she awaits the judge’s decision in the Prince Andrew case.

‘We must understand that speaking to the police, lawyers, and a court about these types of alleged crimes requires enormous reserves of resilience,’ said a legal expert.

Prince Andrew is still waiting to see if his attempt to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault claims dismissed is successful.

His team appears to be planning for the financial consequences if he fails, with the Duke of York, 61, reportedly looking to sell his £17 million Swiss chalet to raise cash for any legal battles.

The civil case was expected to be dismissed this week, which would prevent Ms Giuffre from suing for unspecified damages, but New York Judge Lewis Kaplan is taking his time to consider both sides.

Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 – a minor under US law – by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that he has no memory of meeting Ms Giuffre.

According to David Greenwood, a UK-based lawyer at Switalskis Solicitors who specializes in child abuse compensation, women in Ms Giuffre’s situation are likely to experience a range of emotions at this stage of their legal action.

“Many describe anguish… some are relieved they’ve even gotten the case to court, while others are angry at how the system treats them,” he told me.

“We must recognize that speaking to the police, lawyers, and a court about these types of alleged crimes necessitates enormous reserves of resilience.”

Of course, each woman will have her own personal feelings about the alleged perpetrator.”

Prince Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, argued at a virtual hearing on Tuesday that Ms Giuffre’s right to pursue anyone else was terminated by the 2009 confidential agreement she signed with Epstein, effectively shielding the royal from legal action.

Ms Giuffre was paid (dollar)500,000 (£370,000) after agreeing to “release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge” disgraced financier Epstein and “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant,” according to the settlement’s unsealing.

However, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, stated only that.

