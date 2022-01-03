Virginia Giuffre’s (dollar)500,000 settlement with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew’s accuser, was made public ahead of the hearing.

Ms Giuffre agreed to drop all legal action against Epstein and ‘other potential defendants’ in exchange for (dollar)500,000 in 2009, according to the agreement released on Monday.

Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexual abuse has revealed a (dollar)500,000 settlement agreement between the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and her.

According to the duke’s lawyers, the agreement, which has been kept secret for more than a decade, shields him from any legal action.

On Monday, New York District Judges ordered the confidential 2009 deal to be made public after determining that there was no reason to keep it under wraps.

Ms Giuffre agrees to “remise, release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge” Epstein and “other potential defendants” from all legal actions in exchange for $500,000 “and other valuable consideration,” according to the agreement.

The legal team for Ms Giuffre will claim that the settlement is only enforceable in Florida, where it was signed, and that it only protects Epstein’s sex trafficking accomplices.

Ms Giuffre, 38, has filed a civil lawsuit against the Duke of York, accusing him of forcing her to have sex when she was under the age of 18 at the London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and abusing her at two of Epstein’s homes more than two decades ago.

She is seeking unspecified monetary compensation.

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations and is attempting to stop the lawsuit.

Andrew Brettler, his lawyer, is expected to use the settlement agreement in an attempt to have the case dismissed at a hearing in New York on Tuesday, calling it “baseless.”

He’ll tell Judge Lewis Kaplan that the agreement shields the duke from claims like Ms Giuffre’s, and that it’s enough to get the lawsuit dismissed.

Ms Giuffre’s 2009 settlement included a general release of all claims against Epstein and numerous other individuals and entities, according to the duke’s lawyers.

According to USA Today, Ms Giuffre dropped her claim of sexual battery in a separate lawsuit against lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who previously represented Epstein, after he invoked this part of the 2009 settlement agreement.

Sigrid McCawley, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, described the request to halt the case as “just another in a long line of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the issue.”

