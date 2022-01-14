Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer says Prince Andrew will provide pre-trial evidence in London.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, told me that he is willing to depose the Duke in London, but that he expects him to attend any civil trial in New York in person.

According to Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, Prince Andrew is likely to provide pre-trial evidence in the sexual assault case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre in legal offices in London.

Ms Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, has filed civil claims of sexual assault against the Duke of York, who was stripped of his honorary military titles by the Queen yesterday and will no longer use the styling His Royal Highness.

Ms Giuffre’s allegations have been refuted by Prince Andrew.

While Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies is willing to travel to London to depose the Duke during the evidence discovery process, which runs until July, he is likely to request that the defendant appear in person during an autumn trial in the New York Court where the case is being heard.

If Prince Andrew fails to appear in person before Judge Lewis Kaplan during the trial, Mr Boies claims that video evidence will not be allowed, and that only the Duke’s recorded testimony from London will be shown to the six-member civil trial jury.

Mr. Boies also believes that Ms. Giuffre should be allowed to give her pre-trial testimony from Perth, Australia, where she has lived for the past 19 years.

“Both Prince Andrew and Virginia are expected to be deposed in person,” Mr Boies said.

He’s in the capital of England.

She is currently in Australia.

“At the trial, there will not be a video link.”

People will either testify in person or have their depositions played.”

Ms Giuffre’s legal team is likely to hire London offices for the deposition and argue against the Duke deciding where the evidence he provides should be presented.

The legal team for Prince Andrew, led by Andrew Brettler, may ask Judge Kaplan to allow him to submit written evidence, but experts believe this will be denied.

If the parties agree to proceed with the trial, Tom Simeone, managing partner of law firm Simeone and Miller, who has represented victims of sexual assault for three decades, believes Judge Kaplan will almost certainly order the prince to appear in person.

