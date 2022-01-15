Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers are seeking information from Prince Andrew’s former assistant, who was listed in Epstein’s phone book.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers are attempting to obtain information from Prince Andrew’s ex-assistant, who was listed in Epstein’s phone book.

The legal team for Virginia Giuffre is seeking testimony from Prince Andrew’s former assistant, whose name was found in Jeffrey Epstein’s phone book.

In letters sent to the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Ms Giuffre’s lawyers have requested that Robert Olney, an ex-equerry (assistant to the royal family), provide testimony.

Ms Giuffre claimed she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York twice when she was 17 and once when she was 18 by convicted paedophile Epstein.

On Wednesday, a request to dismiss the sexual assault case was denied, but Prince Andrew maintains his denial.

According to Ms Giuffre’s lawyers, there is “reason to believe” that Mr Olney has relevant information to the case because his name appears in Epstein’s publicly available phonebook.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, also sought testimony from Shukri Walker, who claimed she saw Prince Andrew at the time of the alleged abuse.

Ms Walker claims to have seen Prince Andrew with a young girl who could have been Ms Giuffre at London’s Tramp Nightclub the night he allegedly abused her.

The presence of Prince Andrew at the club has been denied.

After his attempt to dismiss the case was denied, the Queen stripped her son of his military duties and royal patronages on Thursday.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen with the Queen’s approval and agreement,” said Buckingham Palace in a statement.

“The Duke of York will continue to refuse to perform any public functions and is defending himself as a private citizen in this case.”

A letter from more than 150 military veterans was sent to the Queen, requesting that she relieve Prince Andrew of his military duties, but royal courtiers were already debating the matter.

Judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case against Prince Andrew, whose lawyer, Andrew Brettler, claimed that a settlement reached between Ms Giuffre and Epstein shielded his client from legal action.

The “fact that the defendant has brought the matter before the Court on a motion to dismiss the complaint as legally insufficient is of central importance,” according to Judge Kaplan’s 46-page ruling.

The case will go forward, but Prince Andrew’s legal team is expected to be involved.

