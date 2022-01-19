Virginia Giuffre’s’sex attack’ plans to use’seductive style to TRAP him,’ according to Prince Andrew’s lawyer.

A CLOSE FRIEND has told The Sun that the high-flying lawyer who will question Prince Andrew about his alleged sex attack on Virginia Giuffre will use a “seductive and beguiling style” to set traps for the royal.

David Boies, 80, dubbed the “Great Inquisitor,” is set to depose the Duke of York next month after the royal’s last-ditch attempt to have the civil case against him dismissed last week failed.

Ted Olson, 81, a friend and eminent lawyer, predicted that Boies would use his “near-photographic memory” to expose any flaws in Andrew’s version of events.

The Prince, on the other hand, is unlikely to feel threatened because Boies is “tireless and seductive” and will know how to put him at ease, according to Olson.

Many consider Boies to be the greatest deposition master in modern American justice, and Olson added that Boies’ style is to “hammer away” at those he encounters until they reveal damning testimony.

It comes after a tumultuous few days for the royals, which include the following:

“David has a brilliant, quick, and incisive mind and a near-photographic memory,” said Olson, who served as US Solicitor General for three years under President George W Bush.

“He’s a patient and resourceful interrogator.”

He has a seductive and beguiling style, which allows him to lead the interrogee into traps that he or she is unaware of.

“If the witness becomes evasive because they think they see something coming, David will take advantage of this and hammer – softly – away at the witness until the witness realizes there is no way out of the box canyon their answers have led them into.”

“An early answer given by a witness will be remembered by David and used against the witness hours or even days later.”

Both Boies and Olson are regarded as trailblazing powerhouse advocates who played pivotal roles in the legalization of gay marriage in the United States.

Both were inspired by the hit legal TV show Perry Mason, which starred Raymond Burr as a criminal defense lawyer who excelled at hopeless cases in the 1950s and 1960s.

“David does this all on the spur of the moment,” Olson said, “but the game, the process, the competition, the sport inspired David – and me.”

“We aspired to be like that, and David has progressed to the point where he is now even better, because real life is much more difficult.”

The successful prosecution of Microsoft for its legal monopoly in the personal computer market in the United States was one of the cases that established Boies’ reputation.

