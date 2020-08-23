Virginia health chief says he will MANDATE coronavirus vaccine, ‘strongly opposes’ exemptions

Virginia’s health commissioner said he will make a coronavirus vaccine legally mandatory for all state residents when one is ready, arguing it will save lives, as critics push back, demanding the right to choose for themselves.

Dr Norman Oliver, who heads up the state’s department of health, said he would require all Virginians to get the jab so long as he remains health commissioner when a vaccine is available, according to local ABC affiliate WRIC.

“[Covid-19] is killing people now, we don’t have a treatment for it and if we develop a vaccine that can prevent it from spreading in the community, we will save hundreds and hundreds of lives,” Oliver said.

While the Virginia legislature is currently considering a bill that would permit religious exemptions to a vaccine mandate, as of now only those with certain medical conditions can opt out under state law.

Oliver said he “strongly opposes” any religious exemption, and dismissed safety concerns over the immunizations, insisting “we would not launch a campaign around mass vaccination with anything that hasn’t proven to be safe.”

A local advocacy group, the Virginia Freedom Keepers – whose stated mission is to “raise awareness” on “medical freedom” issues – sees things quite differently. The group’s communications director, Kathleen Medaries, blasted the health commissioner, saying “he shouldn’t be the one person to make a decision for all of Virginians.”

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It’s not a pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine issue,” Medaries added. “For me, it’s an issue of being able to assess each vaccine for myself and my family one at a time.”

Medaries and the Freedom Keepers are far from alone in their trepidation. Recent polling data indicates that some 40 percent of Americans would either refuse a vaccine outright, or are still unsure if they would take one. Netizens have also voiced skepticism following Oliver’s comments – many echoing the concerns over civil liberties, while others pointed to potentially dangerous “experimental” immunizations.

Once one state does it then watch out…I am not anti-vax but at the same time it should be your choice to take it or not.Virginia Health Commissioner says he’ll mandate a COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/q0NIJKpFmT — EndGameWW3 (@EndGameWW3) August 22, 2020

“I am NOT an anti-vaxxer, but I would 100% move out of Virginia or any other state that MANDATED #coronavirus vaccine, cuz you know you’ll be forced to get the experimental ones before they’re tried and true,” one user wrote.

How do you plan to force vaccines on everyone? Won’t go well, especially if we still have our guns and you’ve defunded the police. Clearly you haven’t thought this out well. — 🌟MAKE VIRGINIA GREAT AGAIN!🇺🇸🙏⛪🇮🇱🌟 (@jjord014) August 22, 2020

Though Oliver said he’s not sure how a vaccine mandate would be enforced, critics suggested it “won’t go well,” one going as far as to dub the health chief a “dirty fascist” while wishing him “good luck” with the initiative.



Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

