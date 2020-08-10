Virginia Roberts brands Prince Andrew an abuser and ‘not the prince from the fairytales’

PRINCE Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts has branded him an abuser and “not the prince from the fairytales”.

She spoke out in documentary series Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, which started in the US last night.

She alleged the prince “participated in a sexual trafficking operation”.

Ms Roberts claimed: “With Prince Andrew, I am happy to talk about him because he abused me, he participated in a sexual trafficking operation with one of the most prolific sex trafficking operators in the world the entire time.

“Prince Andrew is not the prince from the fairytale stories you read, Andrew deserves to be outed, he deserves to be held accountable, he is an abuser.”

Ms Roberts, now 36, claims he had sex with her three times when she was 17.

Andrew, 60, vehemently denies it.

Ms Roberts also blasted billionaire paedophile Epstein, who was claimed to have trafficked her to several powerful men.

She said his behaviour continued unchecked for years.

Virginia said: “He literally ate, slept, f*****. That’s all he did. Abuse.

“It was a revolving door of girls coming through.”

