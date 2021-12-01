Virginia Roberts claims in a rape lawsuit that Prince Andrew’s car crash BBC interview was proof of his ‘guilt.’

Last night, lawyers for Prince Andrew’s sex assault accuser claimed that his disastrous Newsnight interview proves his “guilt.”

After his legal team launched a personal attack on Virginia Roberts Giuffre, he was also accused of “victim shaming.”

Virginia was labeled a “money-hungry sex kitten” who was only suing him for “another pay day” in a legal filing filed by the Duke of York in October.

Andrew Brettler, an attorney in Los Angeles, also claimed she was the “head b***h” in Epstein’s human trafficking ring and collaborated with Ghislaine Maxwell to find victims for him.

Virginia’s lawyer, David Boies, retaliated in a court filing in New York yesterday, opposing Andrew’s motion to dismiss.

He chastised the prince for using his lawsuit defense as a “press release” to attack her “credibility, character, and motives.”

It “lacks foundation in fact” and “continues (Andrew’s) efforts to avoid facing his own misconduct by attempting to blame and shame his victim,” he said.

“(Andrew’s) motion was intended to be, and was widely used as, a press release to attack Ms Giuffre in the media,” Mr Boies continued.

“(Andrew) dared to make his baseless, defamatory attacks on Ms Giuffre in his motion only because doing so in a court filing shielded him from the libel lawsuit that would have resulted otherwise.”

Mr Boies also mentions the Duke’s car accident in a BBC Newsnight interview in 2019, which resulted in his suspension from royal duties.

“During that interview, Prince Andrew stated that he had never met Ms Giuffre, a denial so contradictory to photographs and other evidence that it is itself indicative of guilt,” he wrote.

In response to Virginia’s account of a sweaty dance in London, Andrew famously claimed in the interview that he was medically unable to perspire.

He also claimed that a photograph of him with his arm around Virginia, which was allegedly taken in Maxwell’s home, could have been doctored because he had never met her.

The Duke was also chastised in Mr Boies’ filing for “stonewalling” a US federal investigation into Epstein’s crimes and “refusing to cooperate” with victims who are suing the late financier.

Virginia claims that the Duke sexually abused her at Maxwell’s home in London, as well as Epstein’s homes in New York and the US Virgin Islands, according to her lawsuit.

Mr Boies adds in the latest filing that Epstein “lent her out” to the royal when she was under the age of 18.

“Ms Giuffre did not consent to any sexual activity with Prince Andrew during each incident,” he wrote, “but she feared she would be harmed, if not killed, if she disobeyed Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew.”

“Prince Andrew was aware of this during each incident…”

