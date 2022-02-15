Virginia Roberts’ infamous photo with Prince Andrew has gone missing, according to pals, and the royal claims it is a fake.

Virginia Roberts’ infamous photo with Prince Andrew has been ‘LOST,’ according to pals, and the royal claims it is a fake.

The infamous photograph, which appears to show the Duke of York with his arm around the teenager’s waist in a sensational twist ahead of next month’s civil case, has reportedly been lost by Prince Andrew’s accuser.

The original, allegedly snapped at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home by Jeffrey Epstein, has been misplaced, according to lawyers representing Virginia Giuffre, who was known as Virginia Roberts at the time the photo was allegedly taken.

In the photo, a smiling 17-year-old Roberts is seen with Andrew’s arm around her bare midriff, while convicted sex trafficker Maxwell stands in the background.

According to sources close to Roberts, the photograph vanished sometime between 2011 and 2016 while she was relocating from Colorado to Sydney, Australia, where she now resides.

Insiders claim that the original, which Andrew’s legal team has always claimed was a forgery, may no longer exist.

A source close to Roberts told The Daily Beast, “The picture is not in Virginia’s possession.”

No one in Roberts’ legal team, according to the US publication, knows where the photo is or has ever seen it.

While emigrating, Roberts allegedly stuffed the photo into a storage box, and it went missing.

It comes after the Queen’s favorite son’s lawyers demanded to see the original photo as part of their defense against sex crime allegations.

According to the I newspaper, the Duke’s legal team hired a photography expert to evaluate the photo’s authenticity.

Andrew has always maintained that he has no recollection of ever meeting Roberts, and vehemently refutes her claims that he had sex with her three times at Epstein or Maxwell’s homes.

Melissa Lerner, the prince’s lawyer in Los Angeles, claims the photo has helped to distract attention from “inconsistencies” in Roberts’ account.

“There are concerns about its authenticity,” she said to The Daily Beast when asked if she thought the photo was a fake.

In November 2021, the legal team requested the original from Giuffre’s lawyers, but they were not provided with it.”

The photo was reportedly printed two days after it was taken, on March 13, 2001.

Roberts previously admitted that she misplaced the photo during her deposition in a successful libel case against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2016, but her sworn testimony was only unsealed in 2020.

She claimed she gave the photo to the FBI in 2011 as part of its Epstein investigation.

Since then, the FBI has declined to confirm whether it was given the photograph,…

