Virginia Roberts, Prince Andrew’s accuser, will make a victim impact statement at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing.

Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking and grooming girls for abuse by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein last week, and the duke now risks being drawn into the case.

The women will be given the opportunity to make a plea to Judge Alison Nathan after a number of accusers did not testify at Maxwell’s trial in New York, according to the Telegraph.

Virginia, 38, is one of the women, according to reports, who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times as a teenager, in London, New York, and on Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

Andrew, who is 61 years old, has always vehemently denied all allegations leveled against him.

Victim impact statements are court-presented testimonies that describe how the offender’s actions affected the victim and their life.

“At the sentencing, I anticipate a lot of testimony from many, many other women who were not able to be heard at the trial, who will come forward and bring information about their suffering at the hands of Ghislaine Maxwell,” said Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for Virginia, according to the Telegraph.

“I believe the court will take this into consideration before making a decision on Ghislaine’s sentence.”

Another lawyer for Virginia recently claimed that they have six witnesses who will testify that Andrew and Virginia met, describing Maxwell’s conviction as “ominous” for the royal.

As he explained how Maxwell’s guilt could affect Virginia’s sex assault lawsuit against him, David Boies urged Andrew to “take responsibility” for his alleged actions.

On Tuesday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in New York will decide whether Virginia’s civil claim against the Duke of York for unspecified damages can proceed to trial.

In preparation for a possible longer hearing, her lawyers made eight “discovery requests” of the duke, including proof for his Newsnight claim that he can’t sweat.

In a 2019 interview, Virginia claimed that the prince was “sweating all over me” at a club on the night she claims they had sex.

She claims she was trafficked and abused by the Duke in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

The Duke of Edinburgh denies having had any sexual relations with her, saying on BBC Newsnight that he had never met her.

Several witnesses, however, were willing to say the duke and Epstein abuse survivor Virginia met, according to Mr Boies.

“We have four, five, or six witnesses,” he said.

