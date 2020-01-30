Virginia Roberts says Prince Andrew is not above the law US attorney statement about cooperation

Prince Andrew was today threatened with a subpoena if he ever returns to the US as lawyers representing Jeffrey Epstein’s victims today urged him to ‘do the right thing’ and speak to the FBI – calling his failure to do so ‘outrageous’ and ‘unacceptable’.

Two months ago the Duke of York pledged to ‘help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations’ into Epstein, his billionaire friend who killed himself last year.

But speaking on the steps of Epstein’s New York mansion yesterday, state attorney Geoffrey Berman accused the Queen’s son of providing ‘zero co-operation’ and ignoring a request for an interview.

And Lisa Bloom, an aggressive California-based lawyer who famously represented Harvey Weinstein, says the five of Epstein’s alleged victims she represents are ‘outraged’ by Andrew’s behaviour and told BBC News today: ‘Push has come to shove. There are dozens of women who allege they were the victims of sexual assault by this predator Jeffrey Epstein.

‘It is time for anyone with information to come forward and answer questions. Prince Andrew himself is accused of sexual misconduct and he also spent a great deal of time with Jeffrey Epstein. So, it’s time to stop playing games and to come forward to do the right thing and answer questions.’

She added the US authorities should help with the investigation into the death of Harry Dunn, who was knocked down by an American’s diplomat’s wife in Britain last year, if it wants cooperation in its bid to quiz the Duke of York.

Ms Bloom’s mother Gloria Allred, another high-powered lawyer for five more of Epstein’s accusers, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘We could, also, in our civil law suit, seek to subpoena Prince Andrew. Certainly, if he ever came back to the United States – that would be one of the first things that I’m sure a lot of lawyers, including me, would want to do’.

She added: ‘If he has done nothing wrong, which appears to be what he has claimed, then why won’t he talk to law enforcement? No response is the same as zero co-operation. This is ridiculous. It’s just not acceptable’.

Virginia Roberts, now known by her married name Virginia Giuffre, has also launched a fresh attack on Prince Andrew, warning him he is ‘not above the law’.

A lawyer for Miss Roberts, who claims she had sex with Andrew three times, said: ‘Prince Andrew’s continued refusal to cooperate with the authorities after freely acknowledging that he would be prepared to answer enquiries raises even more questions about the role he played in the international sex trafficking ring Jeffrey Epstein and others operated.

‘Prince Andrew should take most seriously the deeply held belief in this country that no one is above the law.’

During his Newsnight interview in November, Andrew said he did not recall meeting Miss Roberts.

On the occasion she said they first met in 2001 – when she claimed she was ‘trafficked’ to Britain by Epstein aged 17 – he said he spent the day with his daughter Beatrice and then took her to Pizza Express in Woking. He also questioned his 36-year-old accuser’s account of them dancing together at the London nightclub Tramp, when she said he was sweating heavily.

The Duke of York said he had suffered from a medical condition at the time, caused by being shot at during the Falklands War, which meant he did not sweat.

He also sought to cast doubt on the authenticity of a photograph that showed him with his arm around Miss Roberts’ waist, but conceded that it was difficult to prove whether it was a fake.

Andrew admitted he had ‘let the side down’ when he had failed to cut ties with Epstein immediately after the American was jailed in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor, and registered as a sex offender.

Two months ago Andrew pledged to ‘help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations’ into Epstein, the paedophile financier who killed himself last year.

Speaking on the steps of Epstein’s New York mansion, Mr Berman suggested the prince had rebuffed all attempts by federal prosecutors to interview him over the affair despite a high-profile investigation into Epstein’s ‘co-conspirators’.

Berman made his latest remarks about the Epstein case during a joint appearance with members of Safe Horizon, a nonprofit victim services agency, to discuss a new New York law that makes it easier for people to sue over childhood sexual abuse.

The attorney wouldn’t discuss the investigation in detail, but did confirm that prosecutors are looking at possible ‘conspirators’ who worked with Epstein.

‘Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward,’ Berman said.

The attorney declined to comment when asked if Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accused madam, is cooperating with investigators.

Before responding to a reporter’s question about Andrew’s involvement in the investigation, Berman acknowledged that his office typically doesn’t comment on whether a particular individual is cooperating.

‘However, in Prince Andrew’s case, he publicly offered, indeed in a press release, offered to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,’ Berman said.

Buckingham Palace is not commenting on the matter.

A source told DailyMail.com: ‘This issue is being dealt with by the Duke of York’s legal team.’

Andrew has categorically denied having any knowledge that Epstein was sexually abusing teenage girls.

The prince was effectively sacked from his royal duties late last year amid renewed attention over his friendship with Epstein, and Miss Robert’s claim that she had several sexual encounters with the prince, starting when she was just 17.

Miss Roberts gave her own interview to Panorama in which she insisted the prince was lying when he denied meeting her. She said that she had felt ‘ashamed and dirty’ after they had sex.

She says that after meeting her in Florida in 2000, Epstein flew her around the world and pressured her into having sex with numerous older men, including Andrew, two senior US politicians, a noted academic, wealthy financiers and the attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is now part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team.

All of those men have denied the allegations.

Geoffrey Berman’s revelation threatens to blow open the furore over Andrew’s links to Epstein once again. The 59-year-old has been under scrutiny since Epstein committed suicide in his cell last August while awaiting trial on child sex charges.

Buckingham Palace appeared blindsided by the US prosecutor’s claims. Suggesting an air of panic, a spokesman refused even to say which law firm Andrew was being represented by or pass on any requests for comment.

A spokesman later said there would be no comment.

Mr Berman, state attorney for the Southern District of New York and the leader of the Epstein inquiry, made his shock intervention yesterday during a press conference about a new law to help child sex abuse victims.

Asked for an update on the Epstein case, he said the investigation was continuing, adding: ‘The original charges against Jeffrey Epstein contained a conspiracy charge and we allege there were conspirators involved. Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others and I can assure you that our investigation is moving forward.’

Asked if Andrew had been contacted, he replied: ‘The Southern District of New York and the FBI have contacted Prince Andrew’s attorneys and requested to interview Prince Andrew, and to date, Prince Andrew has provided zero co-operation.

‘He publicly offered, indeed in a press release, to co-operate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators.’

It was reported last night that Mr Berman had said it was ‘fair for people to know’ whether Andrew had ‘followed through’ with his public commitment to assist the inquiry.

It was claimed that the FBI had been trying to interview Andrew since he made his pledge to help in November. When further questioned by the Mail last night, royal aides re-emphasised no further statements regarding the Epstein case would come from them, a sign the Queen’s son is starting to be cast further adrift.

Until now any statement on the issue has come from the Queen’s official residence, via its press office.

Yesterday’s development dramatically raises the prospect of the prince facing a potential transatlantic legal battle over how and where he might be questioned.

US prosecutors denied deliberately ambushing the palace. But observers noted that Mr Berman, the state prosecutor who charged Epstein with multiple counts of sex trafficking, was eager to answer the Andrew question while saying ‘no comment’ on another matter.

The attorneys’ office in the southern district of Manhattan is regarded as one of the most aggressive in the United States.

Andrew has categorically denied having any knowledge that Epstein was sexually abusing teenage girls. He has also strenuously denied claims made by Miss Roberts that she was forced to have sex with him on three occasions. Andrew had to withdraw from royal duties last year after the long-running Epstein scandal burst back into the open.

In August, when the financier killed himself following the announcement of fresh charges against him, there was renewed scrutiny on the prince, who used to visit Epstein’s New York mansion.

This is the building in which schoolgirls claim Epstein molested them. Andrew decided to explain his association with Epstein in an interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis. But the resulting grilling, in which he failed to express any regret and claimed he had been trying to end their friendship when he spent four days at his New York home, was a PR disaster.

As his royal patronages deserted him, the prince issued a grovelling statement saying: ‘I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.’

The FBI, which investigates major cases on behalf of US attorneys who prosecute them in courts, has vowed to unravel Epstein’s network. US attorney general William Barr has promised to bring charges against anyone who may have helped the multi-millionaire.

Questioned about the photo of him and Miss Roberts together, which friends of the Duke have said could have been faked, Andrew said that public displays of affection are ‘not something he would do’ but refused to reveal whether he thought the image was doctored.

He said: ‘Oh it’s definitely me, I mean that’s a picture of me. I don’t believe it’s a picture of me in London because when I go out in London I wear a suit and a tie.

‘That’s what I would describe as my travelling clothes if I’m going to go overseas. There’s plenty of photographs of me dressed in that sort of kit but not there.’

The case brought renewed scrutiny to Epstein’s many high-profile associates, including Andrew, who says he met the financier in 1999.

The pair maintained their friendship even after Epstein served 13 months in a Florida county jail after pleading guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution in 2008.

Andrew came under fire in 2010 after it was revealed that he stayed at Epstein’s Manhattan home following his release from jail and they were photographed strolling through Central park together.

Asked during the November interview whether he regretted continuing his friendship with Epstein, Andrew said: ‘Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes.’

The BBC interviewer replied: ‘Unbecoming? He was a sex offender.’

Andrew then apologized, saying: ‘I’m being polite, I mean in the sense that he was a sex offender.

‘But no, was I right in having him as a friend? At the time, bearing in mind this was some years before he was accused of being a sex offender.

‘I don’t there was anything wrong then, the problem was the fact that once he had been convicted I stayed with him and that’s the bit that, as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that.’

Andrew was also friends with Maxwell, the British socialite accused in several civil lawsuits of recruiting girls and young women for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Last week, a former police protection officer for Andrew came forward to claim that Maxwell would visit the prince at Buckingham Palace up to four times a day and that the pair would enjoy picnics together on the grounds of the estate in London.

Met Police officer Paul Page, who worked for the Royals from 1998 to 2004, told The Mirror he first became aware of who Maxwell was in 2001 when the privy purse – the office that handles the Queen’s private income – called to inform him that a guest was coming to see Andrew but that the name was not to be entered into the book.

‘She turned up in a chauffeur-driven Range Rover and we let her in. Half an hour after that me and my colleague walked through the garden to go back to the police lodge and he was having a picnic with her by the summer house, opposite the Queen’s ­bedroom window,’ Page said.

‘One of my colleagues saw her come in and out the Palace four times in one day.’

Andrew claimed in the BBC interview that he last saw Maxwell in the early spring of last year, months before he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein but is believed to be one of the key figures in the US government’s probe.

Two guards who were supposed to be monitoring Epstein the night he was found dead have already been charged with falsifying the jail’s log books to indicate they were performing checks on prisoners, when they were actually sleeping or browsing the internet.

Never in her long reign can the Throne have felt quite so lonely. Never have the blows come quite so hard and quite so fast.

The scandal over Prince Andrew barely two months ago. Then the double crisis of the declining health of Prince Philip and Prince Harry’s decision to quit royal life.

And now, with the focus once again swinging back on to Andrew, the Queen’s remarkable ability to face whatever adversity throws at her will surely be severely tested.

But last night, as the impact of the claims from New York that the Duke of York had provided ‘zero co-operation’ over sex offender Jeffrey Epstein threatened to engulf Buckingham Palace with the sordid case all over again, royal aides acted ruthlessly to protect the Queen.

The palace declined to offer any response to the comments from US prosecutors that Andrew had not responded to interview requests. This appears to be in sharp contrast to the support offered to the duke in the aftermath of his disastrous Newsnight broadcast last November.

What makes this all the more extraordinary is that in recent times Andrew had put his own problems to one side to be a reassuring presence for his mother. He is thought to have spent more time with the Queen at Sandringham than any of his other siblings.

He accompanied her to church last Sunday and has been with his father as Philip battles to overcome the illness that saw him admitted to hospital just before Christmas.

He was also permitted to hold his annual January shooting weekend for friends on the Norfolk estate.

Nevertheless, the impact of these latest developments on the Queen will be immense. Andrew has always been her favourite. When he took command of rescuing so many of Windsor Castle’s treasures from the fire in 1992, she thanked God he was there to organise things.

It wasn’t the first time the Queen had felt a surge of maternal pride in her second son. She has always regarded him as a ‘hero’ for his bravery in the Falklands War, when he served as a ‘decoy’ helicopter pilot with the dangerous role of distracting deadly Argentine Exocet missiles away from British ships.

Invariably when the royal going gets tough and with Philip increasingly frail, it is Andrew whom the Queen likes to have around her. It is why when the upheaval over Harry and Meghan was at its height this month, he was a welcome and distracting presence at Sandringham.

Far from driving him out of her close circle because of the fallout over his inept TV interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis, the Queen sought to keep him near. While his public life as a working royal was being dismantled, domestically things could not be closer.

Which makes the palace silence over the claims from US attorney Geoffrey Berman that the prince had been unco-operative in their sex-trafficking investigation all the more baffling. Aides said the matter was being dealt with by the duke’s legal team.

So what is going on? Technically the palace is sticking to the letter of Andrew’s new life. After standing down from all royal duties last year because, as he put it, the Epstein scandal had become a ‘major disruption’ to the Royal Family, he is no longer a ‘working royal’ and therefore the palace no longer speaks for him.

All the same, it was clear that last night’s development from New York had clearly caught the duke’s team unawares. In his ‘car crash’ interview, Andrew had said he was ‘willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency’. One figure familiar with the case suggested the announcement issued at a news conference outside Epstein’s New York mansion was an attempt to call the duke’s bluff.

The choice of the backdrop of his friend’s infamous home cannot have been lost on Andrew. It was the scene of the sensational video footage of the duke waving goodbye to a young woman during his ill-judged trip to New York which he claimed he made to break off his friendship with the convicted paedophile.

For the Queen this marks another embarrassing low point just as the royals are trying to heal the wounds over the Harry crisis by getting back to work. Coming on a day when the Duchess of Cornwall was on a visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp and William and Kate were at Holocaust anniversary occasions, it is another major distraction.

Far from disappearing from public view since quitting his royal role, Andrew has remained visible. Many thought he might choose to spend time out of sight at his skiing lodge in the Swiss resort of Verbier. Instead he has remained in the country.

Yesterday he was understood to be at his office at Buckingham Palace where his remaining staff are due to leave at the end of the week. His private secretary Amanda Thirsk, who will take over his Pitch at Palace charity, is already thought to have left.

But whatever the dramas that have come and gone, in the Queen’s eyes, he remains the son who can do no wrong.

Unlike Charles and Anne, both of whom were born when she was still Princess Elizabeth, Andrew was the son who came along when she had reigned for the best part of a decade. He was named after his paternal grandfather, the dissolute gambler Prince Andrew of Greece, who saw little of his son Prince Philip and died penniless on the French Riviera.

‘The Queen knew the ropes by then and was able to give him all the quality time that Charles says he didn’t get,’ says a former courtier. ‘She so loved looking after him she even curtailed her foreign travel.’

At bath time, she put on an apron and bathed him, and she would rock him to sleep. At Windsor Castle he was allowed to race his bicycle down its wide corridors and play skittles along them while his mother dealt with her red boxes of government papers in the late afternoon.

On Saturdays at teatime, he would routinely sit with his parents – Charles and Anne were away at boarding school – watching the BBC’s Grandstand sports programme on TV. On Sundays he would watch cricket with them, also on TV. Despite this early exposure to our national games, his passion became golf.

The fact is, such maternal closeness with her third child – and with Edward, born four years later – has never changed. ‘They are just as close today,’ says a former lady-in-waiting.

Perhaps that hasn’t entirely worked in Andrew’s favour. Rarely chastised as a child, he grew up, says a courtier, ‘with a pompous level of self-importance based on being second in line to the throne’. The Queen has always tried to help him in this respect by making sure he has a ‘role’ – though not always, it must be said, with success.

Of course, the arrival of his nephews William and Harry pushed him down the line of succession, and he felt it. And when William and then Harry started families, Andrew and his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie were pushed further to the margins.

It is ironic that, in the vacuum that has emerged as a result of Harry and Meghan’s decision to give up their royal life for a new existence in Canada, Beatrice and Eugenie will almost certainly be called upon more often to help their grandmother. Already I understand there are plans for them to attend this summer’s palace garden parties at her side.

But then, as Andrew is fond of reminding people, they are the only ‘blood princesses’ of the younger royal generation.

The question now is whether a rehabilitated Andrew’s own hopes of being with them come to pass. The omens suggest it looks extremely unlikely.