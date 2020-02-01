Virologist warns coronavirus could become deadlier as Qantas waits to fly Australians out of Wuhan 

The coronavirus outbreak could rapidly get worse and become even deadlier as it continues to spread worldwide, a leading Australian virologist has warned.

Professor Trevor Drew is the director of the CSRIO’s Australian Animal Health Laboratory in regional Victoria, where fast-tracked efforts to develop a vaccine for the virus are now underway.

His chilling warning comes as a Qantas jet waits on standby to fly to Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus which is in lockdown, where around 600 Australians are stranded.

Just over a quarter of those Australians have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs to be evacuated.

The jet is expected fly to Wuhan as soon as Chinese authorities give the all clear.

The plane could leave the virus-stricken city as early as Monday morning, when it will then fly stranded Australians to Christmas Island, where a disaster response team has already been sent.

They will stay at a quarantine centre on the island 2,600 kilometres from the mainland for two weeks before they return home.

Professor Drew told The Australian previous research in pigs showed how coronavirus could become more lethal over time.

He said the contagion needs to be regarded as a ‘cloud’ of closely matched pathogens rather than one virus with the potential to become even deadlier in ‘a ‘high-host-density environment’ such as China.

‘You may well find that more virulent viruses emerge from that cloud,’ Professor Drew said.

‘What I am thinking might be happening here is not that people have been infected for some time with this virus, but that it is finding a new niche rather more slowly and that could ultimately cause more of a problem than we have seen with other diseases because it is not so spectacular early on in its evolution.’

Professor Drew said Chinese authorities have recognised the outbreak could be worse than the SARS epidemic in 2003.

Professor Drew is leading the fast-tracked development of a coronavirus vaccine at the Australian Animal Health Laboratory, a high-containment facility in Geelong.

It is the only physical containment laboratory of its kind in Australia and one of five in the world.

Preclinical trials could be underway by March and a vaccine developed within four months.

‘Our role is to take the knowledge that we will be gaining from how this virus behaves and then creating the biological platforms that are necessary for developing and trialling vaccine candidates,’ CSIRO Director of Health and Biosecurity Rob Grenfell told reporters on Friday.

The World Health Organisation declared a global emergency and the US has urged its citizens to avoid China.

It comes as chilling images emerged from Wuhan of the body of a man on a pavement outside a furniture store being surrounded by police in hazmat suits.

It’s understood the grey-haired man collapsed and died in the street while wearing a face mask as the death toll in China rise to 213.

The virus, which emerged late last year, has infected thousands in China with at least 159 deaths in Wuhan alone.

Authorities have imposed an unprecedented lockdown of the city of 11million, blocking off roads out and banning flights, in a bid to stop the virus spreading

Australia’s gateways, major tourist destinations, universities and suburbs in Sydney and Melbourne with large numbers of Chinese have emerged as the frontline in the fight against the deadly virus.

Fears are held thousands of Australians could have been unwittingly exposed to the virus in airplanes, restaurants and shopping centres by nine confirmed infected patients.

Late on Friday, Melbourne’s Monash University announced it will postpone orientation week and delay the start of semester one classes by a week due to the ‘unprecedented situation’ of ­students and staff unable to return in time from overseas.

Originally due to start on March 2, all week one classes from March 9 will be provided online with physical on campus teaching will commence the following week, the university’s website states.

‘We understand many in the Monash community will be concerned about the novel coronavirus. We’re committed to adapting our university operations to ensure the health safety of our community,’ the website states.

Up to 49,000 people are landing in Australia on 167 flights from China each week.

Many of those arriving are heading to holidays spots such as the Gold Coast, visiting family and friends in suburban Sydney and Melbourne or returning to east coast universities.

But first they must come through the international airports, where checks have already been rolled out for those arriving from all Chinese cities.

The Australian cities hit hardest so far by coronavirus are the three most popular tourist destinations for Chinese tourists: Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

Four people in Sydney, three in Melbourne, and two on the Gold Coast have been struck down with the deadly virus which emerged from China in recent weeks.

Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane airports welcome 90 per cent of Chinese visitors to Australia and those cities – in that order – host the most Chinese university students.

Public concern about coronavirus in Australia has centred on places where those who have recently travelled from China are most likely to have passed through or congregate.

Sydney’s Hurstville, Chatswood and Burwood and Melbourne’s Box Hill and Glen Waverley have some of the highest concentrations of Chinese-Australians.

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services is gathering information on potential coronavirus public exposure sites after a third case surfaced in that state.

Thousands of people could have already been exposed to coronavirus by Australia’s nine confirmed infected patients in three states.

Each one flew in from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province where the outbreak began, on planes packed with hundreds of potential victims.

China is Australia’s largest source of tourists and the top tourism destinations for visitors are Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

Tourism Australia figures reveal 1,442,341 visits from China to Australia in the past year.

The three biggest eastern seaboard capital city airports account for 151 of the 167 flights from China to Australia each week.

Sydney takes 83, Melbourne 52 and Brisbane 16, followed by Cairns with six, Adelaide and Perth with four and two into Darwin.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed on Friday the federal government had not given the states enough information about who had entered the country.

‘I don’t know at the moment, in Queensland, where people from the Hubei province actually are because the Federal Government has that information,’ Ms Palaszczuk said.

‘If we don’t have the information, we cannot contain this virus.’

Prime Minister Scott Mr Morrison responded: ‘There would not be an issue the Commonwealth knows that the Queensland government does not.’

The most common causes for travel are tourism (770,954), education (272,348) and visiting friends and family (270,914) followed by business (72,165) and employment (21,288).

Chinese visitors to Australia spent almost $12billion in the past year and major shopping centres in Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast are popular attractions.

Research done in 2018 found 15 per cent of Chinese tourists on holidays of more than 30 days visited Sydney’s Chatswood Chase shopping centre three or more times.

Victoria’s leading shopping centre for Chinese tourists was the QV Centre in Melbourne’s central business district while in Queensland it was the Gold Coast’s Pacific Fair.

China is the largest source of international university students in Australia and they make up 22 per cent of all Chinese-born people in Australia.

On Monday it was confirmed a 21-year-old University of NSW student who arrived on a flight from Wuhan flight was infected.

Many students fear they too could be infected, with thousands of Chinese classmates due to arrive on campus and start their studies in coming weeks.

The latest ABS figures show there are 152,591 Chinese students enrolled in Australia, which is 38 per cent of all overseas enrollments.

Most are in NSW (58,510), Victoria (50,878) and Queensland (17,686), followed by South Australia (8,701), the ACT (8,538), Western Australia (5,328), Tasmania (2,762) and the Northern Territory (188).

The top six Australian suburbs with the most residents born in China are Hurstville (NSW), inner city Melbourne (Victoria), Glen Waverley (Victoria), Burwood (NSW), Campsie (NSW) and Chatswood (NSW).

Of the patients infected with coronavirus in Australia at least a day passed after they arrived from China before they developed flu-like symptoms and eventually went to hospital.

During this time when they didn’t know they were sick they each likely interacted with hundreds of people, some of whom could now be infected.

One patient was even allowed out of isolation to celebrate Australia Day at a restaurant with his family while he was waiting for test results.

People they infected will be going about their lives on crowded trains and buses, having business meetings, and sharing meals – potentially passing the virus on.

This is just from the nine confirmed cases – more than a dozen other people are being tested after developing symptoms associated with the virus.

In Australia, the first men were confirmed to be infected with coronavirus on January 25 – three in NSW and another in Victoria.

Two arrived on direct flights from Wuhan to Sydney on separate China Eastern Airlines flight MU749, one on January 20 and another on an unknown date.

Both these flights had up to 250 passengers plus several crew on board who are prime candidates for infection.

Another man, diagnosed on the same day, flew in to Sydney via Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, on January 6 on a plane that carries up to 277 people.

The fourth arrived in Melbourne from Wuhan via Guangzhou on January 19 on a an A388 carrying up to 525 passengers.

A total of 167 flights that can carry 48,999 people are landing in Australia from mainland China per week as coronavirus spreads around the world.

Based on those figures, as many as 342,993 people may have entered Australia from China since the deadly virus was first detected in Wuhan seven weeks ago.

The UK first declared its first cases of the coronavirus earlier today and the country is now on high alert for more possible infections.

Two people believed to be Chinese tourists staying in York are now being treated at Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump dismissed six US cases of coronavirus as a ‘very little problem’ on Thursday in an effort to reassure the American public despite the World Health Organization’s declaration that the outbreak is a global health emergency.

The new coronavirus spreading from China has also spread from one infected person who visited China to another who had not been to the outbreak’s epicenter.

As a result of both developments, the US State Department has issued its strictest travel warning, advising Americans not to go to China, where more than 200 people have died an nearly 10,000 are sick with the new disease.