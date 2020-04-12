Virus cases top 2,500 in Qatar, near 1,000 in Kuwait

ANKARA

The number of coronavirus cases in Qatar crossed 2,500 and Kuwait’s tally moved closer to 1,000 on Friday.

Qatar’s Health Ministry said 136 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,512.

The number of recoveries increased by 21 to 227, while the death toll remains at six as there were no new fatalities, the ministry said.

In Kuwait, 83 new cases raised the total to 993, with the number of recoveries at 123.

Only one COVID-19 patient has died in the country to date, according to the Health Ministry.

Since appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the U.S. now the worst-affected areas in the world.

More than 1.61 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearing 100,000, and recoveries at almost 365,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.