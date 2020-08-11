Virus continues to spread across Eurasia, Central Asia

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan

Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise in Eurasian and Central Asian countries on Saturday.

Ukraine

Ukraine registered a record 1,489 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its tally to 79,750.

The figure includes 5,582 children and 9,150 health workers.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said 27 more fatalities took the death toll to 1,879, while recoveries increased by 600 to reach 43,655.

He said 35,869 tests were performed in the country over the past day.

Stepanov urged the public to strictly follow COVID-19 restrictions, which have been extended until Aug. 31, as President Vladimir Zelensky ordered the government to prepare for a second wave of infections.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan reported 907 more virus cases, taking its total to 97,829.

Recoveries in the country increased by 929 to reach 71,609.

A total of 1,159 patients have died in the Central Asian country so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry reported 402 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 29,459.

Two more fatalities took the death toll to 183, while recoveries increased by 321 to reach 20,380, or 69% of all patients, the ministry said.

A total of 8,894 patients remain under treatment in the country.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said the government has repatriated 117,000 citizens who were stranded abroad because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Armenia

Armenia’s COVID-19 case count swelled by 200 to reach 40,185.

Eight more patients died over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 785, while recoveries are now up to 32,395.

Armenia has administered at least 174,438 coronavirus tests so far, according to official figures.

Georgia

Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia, according to the Health Ministry.

The new cases raised the country’s total to 1,257, including 17 fatalities and 996 recoveries.