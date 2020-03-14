Virus-hit Chinese city gradually resumes normal medical services

WUHAN, March 11 (Xinhua) — Huanggang, a city hard-hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday resumed outpatient and hospitalization services for patients suffering from other diseases in some hospitals.

Six hospitals in the city proper will lead the drive to gradually restore normal medical operations in Huanggang, according to its headquarters on the prevention and control of the epidemic.

The city, close to the hardest-hit provincial capital of Wuhan, has reported a total of 2,907 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the third-largest number in Hubei Province.

It has reported zero increase of infections for a week, suggesting a positive trend in the local outbreak. Most of the confirmed cases have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and only 125 patients were still being treated in the city.

The headquarters said in a notice that all patients except in emergency must make an appointment before visiting hospitals for outpatient services. Strict measures will be imposed to limit the number of people in consulting rooms to avoid cross infections.

Those seeking hospitalization for other diseases must first wait for three days in the “buffer zones” where they will be screened for the coronavirus. The wards will decline visits by friends and families of hospitalized patients to reduce personal mobility.

The outbreak has prompted hospitals in many Hubei cities to stop providing normal medical services as they cope with the surging number of coronavirus patients. Previously, the city’s hospitals had resumed some most-needed services, including for pregnant and lying-in women and hemodialysis and burn patients.