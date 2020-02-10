Virus-hit Wuhan speeds up diagnosis, treatment of patients

WUHAN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — As more hospitals and qualified third-party institutions join the effort, Wuhan is now able to test nearly 4,200 nucleic acid samples per day, local authorities said.

Apart from provincial and municipal centers for disease control and prevention, 25 hospitals and 12 qualified third-party institutions are also able to conduct nucleic acid testing, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission.

As of Monday, the novel coronavirus nucleic acid testing capability of Wuhan had increased to 4,196 samples per day from an initial 200 samples.

The city is not only improving its nucleic acid testing capability, but also adding more testing methods to diagnose patients as soon as possible so as to control possible transmission and offer the patients proper treatment.

More hospital beds are now available as the city raced to turn public facilities into makeshift hospitals.

The first such hospital, converted from an exhibition center, began accepting patients Wednesday. The hospital will provide about 1,600 beds to infected patients.

Two other public facilities have also been turned into hospitals, with a total of 2,800 beds. They started to take in patients with mild symptoms late Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 10,117 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection had been reported in Wuhan.