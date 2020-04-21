Virus made biggest crisis since WWII: Turkish president

ISTANBUL

The human cost and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have turned it into an era-defining global crisis, said Turkey’s president on Tuesday.

“With its economic fallout, the pandemic has turned into the biggest crisis since World War II,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a central executive board videoconference of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

“Especially the desperation of developed countries in the face of such a comprehensive crisis compels us to reconsider all future predictions,” Erdogan added.

Erdogan said that as the epidemic heavily hit both neighboring Europe and Iran, there was no way for Turkey to avoid feeling its effects.

But Turkey took necessary measures in time thanks to its strong healthcare infrastructure, he said.

Turkey will ensure that the “highest-level” measures are taken during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – set to start on Friday – he said, adding, “We aim to transition to normal life after the Eid holiday” at the end of Ramadan.

Erdogan stressed the importance of being prepared for new developments in the post-epidemic world in Turkey and around the region as well as to combat the coronavirus.

Turkey has so far registered nearly 91,000 coronavirus cases with a death toll of 2,100.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have reached nearly 2.5 million, with a death toll of nearly 172,000, while almost 660,000 people have recovered.