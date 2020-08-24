Virus outbreak kills 5 in Palestine, 2 in Kuwait

ISTANBUL

Health authorities in Palestine and Kuwait on Sunday confirmed new fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said five people had died and 326 others tested positive for COVID-19, while 740 patients had recovered over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the tally of confirmed virus cases rose to 25,024, including 143 deaths, and 16,078 recoveries.

The count includes the occupied West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry registered two fatalities and 571 infections, along with 537 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The Gulf state’s figures now rose to 80,528 confirmed cases, including 515 deaths, and 72,307 recoveries.

Since it originated in China last December, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 805,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 23.23 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 14.95 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara