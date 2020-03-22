Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices

PARIS (AP) – Young German adults hold “corona parties” and cough against older people. A Spaniard leads a goat for a walk to avoid arrest warrants. Kitesurfers, students and other beaches crowd from France via Florida to Australia.

Their defiance of blocking mandates and scientific advice to fight the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the authorities cracking down on people trying to escape cabin fever caused by virus restrictions. In some cases, police virus rebels resist because officials are outraged at public gatherings that could spread the virus.

“Some think they are little heroes if they break the rules,” said French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. You are an idiot and above all a threat to yourself. “

After days of non-compliance by people who refused to stay at home and set out for essential tasks, France sent security forces to train stations on Friday to prevent people from traveling to their vacation homes and possibly causing the virus carry the country or to the beaches where medical facilities are less robust. The popular Parisian footpath along the Seine was closed and a night curfew was imposed by Mayor Christian Estrosi in the French Mediterranean city of Nice.

Florida’s governor closed all of the state’s beaches after days of pictures of noisy college crowds appeared on television during the spring vacation, while the death toll increased worldwide and exceeded 13,000 on Sunday. Australia closed Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach after police were outraged by pictures of the crowd.

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, said Saturday that people between the ages of 18 and 49 make up more than half of the state’s coronavirus cases and warned them, “You are not a Superman or a Superwoman.”

Many people did not abide by the social distance recommendations to keep themselves apart in New York’s vast city park network before the ban on the gathering in groups came into effect on Sunday evening, Cuomo said.

“You can hurt someone you love or accidentally hurt someone. Social distance works and you need social distance everywhere, “Cuomo warned.

When the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell to zero for several consecutive days, the chief physician at the Wuhan International Clinic was alarmed by those who refused to follow the virus containment rules elsewhere. Dr. Philippe Klein said people should use China’s tens of millions as an example to imitate “with courage, patience, solidarity.”

“I urge you, the French, to apply the rules in our own way,” said Klein, who is French.

Over 307,000 people are infected worldwide. For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But it can cause other more serious diseases, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions. Around 92,000 people have recovered, mainly in China, where the virus first appeared at the end of last year.

The virus rebels range from troubled teenagers to wealthy adults who can travel to their refugee homes. Even in Italy, where the number of virus deaths has risen beyond China’s last week, authorities are still trying to prevent people from going outside to enjoy fresh air, sun, and visits to friends to live in Escape walls.

French farmers’ markets, where people gather to shop for groceries, posed a particular challenge for the police trying to separate people at the recommended 2 meters, along with neglected urban housing projects that profoundly distrusted and disobeyed the authorities are .

In Clichy-Sous-Bois, a suburb of Paris where nationwide unrest broke out in 2005 due to police harassment allegations, one person bit a police officer trying to enforce the detention rules, said Linda Kebbab, a spokeswoman for the police union. And a large crowd threatened to spit on officers who had planned to disperse them in the southeastern city of Lyon, but left instead, she said.

In the southern German state of Bavaria, Governor Markus Soeder complained: “There are still corona parties, there are young people who cough up older people and call corona for fun, and above all, an unbelievable number of groups form.”

The national police force in Spain, which has the second highest number of coronavirus infections in Europe after Italy, uses helicopters to detect groups of people meeting outdoors. Then agents are sent to break up the gatherings.