Virus supermarket supplies hurt by curfew

Panic buying could be be mitigated by changes to supermarket delivery curfews, the Australian Retailers Association says.

Industry Minister Karen Andrews met with stakeholders in Sydney on Wednesday to discuss the effects of COVID-19 on supply chains.

Authorities argue panic buying is unjustified because Australian stock supplies are strong but Ms Andrews said there was an issue with restocking supermarket shelves.

Retailers association executive director Russell Zimmerman says curfews on delivery trucks mean overnight deliveries are impossible and shelves are being left empty as a result.

“Nothing breeds a problem more than what we’re seeing on the shelves at the moment,” Mr Zimmerman told reporters in Sydney.

The ARA has begun calling state governments and the Australian Local Government Association to have curfews lifted as soon as possible.

Curfews are put in place by local councils.

“If there is product on the shelves, the whole issue becomes less concerning to the consumer,” Mr Zimmerman told AAP on Wednesday.

“It’s when there is nothing that the consumer sees a problem.”

Sydney’s City of Ryde announced it would lift its delivery curfew on Monday.

Ms Andrews said the federal government will look into the issue,

“We are going do everything that we possibly can … so when people walk into a supermarket they are actually seeing the shelves stocked,” she said.

The minister said hand sanitiser supplies may be low but people could use wipes or “good old soap”.

“We are a very innovative nation and people will always look for alternatives so if you can’t find the hand sanitiser that you’re used to buying … your option is to use good old soap.”