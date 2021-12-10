Visit Sweden has pledged to reclaim IKEA product names that are based on Swedish landmarks.

Visit Sweden has promised to reclaim IKEA product names based on Swedish landmarks.

The names of well-known household items have been inspired by famous locations, but visitors are missing out because online searches reveal towels, sofas, and bins.

Swedish tourism officials are suing a well-known furniture store to reclaim the names of 21 iconic locations across the country.

Beautiful national parks and buildings have inspired the names of well-known household items, but visitors to the country are missing out because online searches turn up towels, sofas, and garbage cans.

Visit Sweden has promised to take steps to ensure that tourists can enjoy the country’s attractions.

“In Sweden, we are proud of IKEA, and in a way, you can say that they helped us make Swedish places world-famous through the names they borrowed for their products,” said Nils Persson, chief marketing officer for Visit Sweden.

“Now we want to show the origins of the product names and invite the rest of the world to discover Sweden.”

To encourage visitors to see Bolmen as more than an IKEA toilet brush, tourism officials have created a new slogan: “Bolmen – more than an IKEA toilet brush.”

“We appreciate that IKEA has named a product for our beautiful lake, and that Visit Sweden is bringing international attention to this,” said municipal council member Magnus Gunnarsson.

“But now we want to show the rest of the world that Bolmen is much more than a toilet cleaner.”

“It’s a breathtakingly beautiful spot that we locals adore.”

We would like to extend an invitation to the entire world to spend time in our beautiful, unspoiled natural environment, treating it with the same care that we do and enjoying the crystal-clear water.”

A furniture shop in Sweden has the following locations:

Norwegian offers return flights from London to Stockholm for £92 and British Airways offers flights from London to Gothenburg for £59.

More information about the 21 reclaimed sites can be found here.

Visit InYourArea for more news from your neighborhood.