Visitors flock to eastern Turkey’s frozen Lake Cildir.

Visitors are drawn to the frozen Lake Cildir in eastern Turkey.

As the temperature drops below zero, tourists flock to eastern Anatolia’s second-largest lake.

Turkey: KARS

Because of the bitter cold, visitors are flocking to Lake Cildir in eastern Turkey.

The country’s second-largest lake in eastern Anatolia freezes over as temperatures drop below zero. It is located on the border between the provinces of Ardahan and Kars in the country’s northeast.

Some tourists sat and watched the sunset, while others danced on the frozen lake.

Tourists can ride sleighs over the frozen lake when it reaches a certain thickness, and fishermen can go ice fishing.

Cigdem Duger, a tour guide, told Anadolu Agency that tourists visiting the lake had a good time.

After the Eastern Express, one of Turkey’s oldest rail lines connecting the capital Ankara and the northeastern province of Kars, begins service on December 1, Duger said they are preparing to accommodate more people.

The Eastern Express provides passengers with a memorable 25-hour journey with breathtaking scenery along the way.

Filiz Narin, an amateur photographer, said she has visited the lake for the past 2-3 years and that she and her daughter arrived by train this year from Konya.

Adem Bayramoglu, a Trabzon resident, said he had his first experience walking across a frozen lake.

“It’s a rush of adrenaline and pleasure,” he explained.