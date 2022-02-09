Visits to nursing homes: Seniors are being treated “like prisoners,” with visitors still being barred due to Covid outbreaks.

Despite the government’s announcement that visitors are welcome at any time, rolling lockdowns prevent many relatives from spending quality time with their loved ones.

Relatives of elderly people in care homes have complained that they are treated like prisoners, despite the fact that restrictions have been eased.

Officially, unlimited visiting for care home residents resumed on Monday, January 31st, but for many, the announcement has had no impact on their access to relatives.

According to official government guidance, every resident should have an essential care giver (ECG), a single person who will support and visit them even during outbreaks.

However, due to restrictions on ECG status and a history of Covid-19 incidents, relatives are still unable to visit.

Laraine Whitmore, of Barnsley, South Yorkshire, last saw her mother, who is 90 years old, just before Christmas.

Ms Whitmore has seen her Alzheimer’s-affected mother, Beryl, deteriorate physically and mentally during the time she has been unable to see her.

“There may be a point where she doesn’t recognize us,” she explained, “and we’ll lose that time to be with her when she does recognize us and is able to converse with us.”

Ms Whitmore, who is not her mother’s designated ECG, expressed her outrage at the situation.

“I’ve heard from other relatives about ‘inmates,’ as I call them because it’s like a prison for them,” Ms Whitmore said.

While Ms Whitmore believes her mother is shielded from much of the pain of the situation due to her Alzheimer’s, she believes her mother still inquires about her and may be “sad, bewildered, and confused” that she is not visiting.

“I’m angry, sad, and I just think it’s a gross violation of human rights,” Ms Whitmore said.

Because of rolling Covid lockdowns at his care home, Tracy Speckman, from Gateshead, hasn’t seen her father-in-law Ronnie since Boxing Day.

Ronnie, who suffers from dementia, is deteriorating, she stated.

“We only have one person with an ECG, which is my daughter, but she couldn’t get in from Christmas until last week.”

And then he can’t remember who she is when she comes in to see him.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Care home visits: Older people ‘treated like prisoners’ with visitors still blocked due to Covid outbreaks