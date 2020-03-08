Vital court support service faces shutdown

A Victorian mum was ready to throw in the towel last week after a panic attack in the witness box while fighting for the custody of her children.

It took volunteers from Court Network more than an hour to calm her down so she could return to court and finish what she started.

But from June, the support network of volunteers will be shut down because of funding cuts. It costs just $130,000 a year to fund.

“She was about to throw in the towel, saying ‘I can’t do this’,” court networker Nicky Bromberg told AAP on Friday of her experience with the mother.

“She could, and she did.”

But Ms Bromberg, a five-year volunteer with a social work background, says without the service, the case could have faced lengthy delays. Sometimes the cases fall apart completely.

Volunteers are highly trained; assisting people in serious distress involves more than giving them a cup of tea, she said.

Often, contact with court networkers is the first time women experiencing domestic violence have been involved with support services.

They also offer assistance to perpetrators – there are no sides when it comes to who they help.

“(Perpetrators are) not used to seeking help, even if they recognise what’s going on for themselves,” Ms Bromberg said.

“And I think that’s a really important part of what we do – we have referred men to the support services who have talked them down.”

It’s a big responsibility for the unique network of volunteers. There are cases of people being murdered after they leave family court hearings, including Melbourne mum Fiona Warzywoda in 2014.

Last month, Australia was rocked when the ex-partner of Queensland mother Hannah Clarke killed her and their three children in a murder-suicide. He was due to face court for breaching family violence orders.

“There are always some women who, when you say goodbye to them at the end of the day, you always wonder if she’s going to be the one,” Ms Bromberg said.

Victoria’s service is funded until the end of June while a Court Network service in Queensland has already shut down.

Marcia Neave, who headed up Victoria’s royal commission into family violence, told AAP it would be a tragedy to lose the service for the sake of a “trivial amount of money”.

“This is a kind, humanitarian service … we’re value for money,” she said.