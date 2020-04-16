Vitamin C effective versus COVID-19: Expert

ISTANBUL

Vitamin C is a basic yet reliable particle in battling the novel coronavirus, according to an expert.

“Our crucial representatives are hydroxychloroquine as well as favipiravir. Besides these, we additionally have high-dose vitamin C therapy,” Professor Mutlu Demiray, a scientific advisor at the Health Sciences University in Istanbul, told Anadolu Agency.

“Vitamin C does not communicate with these drugs, has no negative effects and also is risk-free,” Demiray included.

Stressing that vitamin C works in dealing with COVID-19, Demiray mentioned a research study in scientific journal JAMA that “mentioned that carrying out vitamin C to intensive-care clients with lung damages reduced the danger of fatality by roughly 20%.”

In a research conducted in 50 mid-serious COVID-19 people in Shanghai, China, no people that were treated with high doses of vitamin C were reported to have passed away, he included.

Taking into consideration just how COVID-19 triggers disease, it is highly crucial that the body immune system functions in a proper and organized manner, added Demiray.

Demiray took place to state that vitamin C was understood to help the immune system in fighting any kind of disease.

“Vitamin C shortage in COVID-19 patients better interrupts the body immune system which after that starts to damage the body.”

