Vitamins and foods that contain them are essential for staying healthy this winter.

Seasonal factors such as a lack of sunlight, less time spent outside, and fewer fresh produce options can cause levels to drop.

It’s even more difficult to fight infections during the winter months, and with the added stress of Covid-19, it’s more important than ever to strengthen the immune system.

The six vitamins you need to beat the winter blues, according to nutritionists at fitness training specialist OriGym, and how to incorporate them into your daily life:

Because the winter sun is not strong enough for the body to make vitamin D, most people will need to supplement it during the colder months.

It’s one of the best vitamins for boosting the immune system because it aids normal immune system function and boosts resistance to certain diseases.

Vitamin D is primarily produced in your skin in response to sunlight, but it’s also available in supplement form and can be found in a variety of foods, including:

Meats that are red in color

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids.

Yolks from eggs

Dairy

Tuna is a type of fish that can be

During the winter, vitamin C helps the body fight colds and flu by boosting the immune system.

During the season, it also aids in the reduction of fatigue, detoxification, skin nourishment, and wound healing.

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that can help the body’s natural defenses.

It does this in part by promoting the production of white blood cells called phagocytes and lymphocytes, which help the body fight infection.

Although our bodies do not produce vitamin C, it is best absorbed from natural or supplemental sources and can be found in a variety of foods, including:

Citrus fruit

berries

Broccoli is a vegetable that can be eaten raw or

Sprouts are a type of vegetable that can be eaten raw

Potatoes are a popular vegetable.

Blackcurrants are a type of berry that grows on trees

Chili peppers

The body requires this mineral to produce proteins and DNA, which is the genetic material in all cells.

Zinc also aids the immune system in fighting off viruses and bacteria, and it’s frequently used in the treatment of the common cold.

To make sure you’re getting enough zinc to keep your immune system healthy,.

