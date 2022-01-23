Vladimir Putin allegedly intends to appoint a Russian stooge to lead Ukraine.

Putin ‘intends to install a Russian stooge as Ukraine’s president.’

As his troops prepare for a possible invasion, VLADIMIR Putin is said to be planning to install a Russian stooge to run Ukraine.

Former MP Yevhen Murayev has been named by Britain as a possible Kremlin candidate to take over in Kiev.

Four other Ukrainian allies have been identified by the Foreign Office as having ties to President Putin’s intelligence chiefs.

The news came as new warnings from Western allies that any incursion by the 100,000 troops massed on the border would cost Russia dearly.

On Unity Day, the anniversary of Ukraine’s unification in 1919, anti-Russian demonstrators in Kiev formed a human chain to protest Russian aggression.

As the drumbeats of war grow louder, the Russian navy will encircle Europe with war games alongside China and Iran.

“This information illuminates the scope of Russian activity aimed at subverting Ukraine and provides insight into Kremlin thinking,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

“Russia must de-escalate, put an end to its aggressive and disinformation campaigns, and focus on diplomacy.”

“Any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a huge strategic blunder with significant consequences.”

This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will increase the pressure on Russia, calling for Europe and the United States to step up their response.

Following the delivery of lethal aid to Ukraine, including 2,000 missiles and a specialist team of military trainers, he will dispatch Cabinet ministers across the continent.

“The PM’s view is that the situation in Ukraine is the biggest test of the West and the Nato alliance in decades,” a Downing Street source said.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the United States is in talks with Qatar about supplying emergency gas to Europe if Russia invades.

This has raised concerns that a conflict could disrupt gas supplies at a time when Europe is experiencing record high prices.

Following the 2011 tsunami, Qatar rerouted supplies to Japan, creating a crisis precedent.