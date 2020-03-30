Vodafone Decides Now’s a Good Time to Impose £6 a Day Roaming Fees in Turkey

Ages ago, like back in February when things were normal, Vodafone decided it would start introducing new mobile roaming fees in some countries as part of a rejig of its contracts. Now, with Brits stranded overseas in various grim coronavirus lockdown locations, the decision to start charging £6 a day for using mobiles in Turkey is going down like a lead balloon.

This comes from ISP Review, which has been sent notifications received by Vodafone customers currently in Turkey. May 6 is when the new roaming structure kicks in, with the £6 fee payable daily should travellers want to access their contract’s minutes, texts and data. That adds £42 to the cost of using your phone every day for a week’s holiday, or £126 if using your phone every day while holed up in a stranded cruise ship off the coast for three weeks. It is not going to get Vodafone on the good/helpful list of corporate coronavirus actors.

Customers on Vodafone’s Unlimited Max plans still enjoy free roaming in Turkey, mind, so that may drive a handful of grudging upgrades from Brits stranded out there. You’re going on the list next to Wetherspoons, Vodafone, and not because it’s alphabetical. Here’s some fairly baffling waffle explaining the changes: “…we will be moving Turkey to our Roam-further proposition on pay monthly plans and to roaming zone 1 on pay as you go and VOXI. We are retaining Turkey in our Global Roaming Plus service as part of our Unlimited Max pay monthly plans.” [ISP Review]